Kareena Kapoor shares pic in pyjamas on day 12 of quarantine: 'Still trying to figure out if we are in Covid-19 times'

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, has shared an update for her fans. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote, "I'm still trying to figure out if we are in covid times or not... anyway, day 12...two days to go ...stay safe all." The actor contracted the coronavirus last week.

Kareena Kapoor also shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories as she was dressed in striped yellow pyjamas. She kept her hair loose, wore red lipstick and made a pout. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Pyjamas, lipstick and a pout..quite the combination (red heart emojis) try it!!!” She also added a sticker to the post.

Kareena Kapoor shared a post.

Kareena also shared a selfie.

Amid her Covid-19 quarantine, Kareena Kapoor has been sharing posts on her Instagram account. On the fifth birthday of her son Taimur earlier this week, she had shared a throwback video. In the clip, Taimur was seen taking his first steps.

She had captioned the post, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure... you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta (my son)."

She had also shared a note saying that she misses her children. Kareena and Saif are parents to two sons--Taimur and Jehangir. On Instagram Stories, she had written, "Covid I hate you... I miss my babies but....soon...will do this."

During home isolation, Kareena also shared a glimpse of Saif. On Instagram, she posted a picture of Saif from a distance, that she had clicked from her window. In the picture, Saif, standing at the opposite building's roof, can be seen sipping a hot beverage. Kareena wrote, "Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking..."

Kareena and Amrita Arora had tested positive for coronavirus after they had attended a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house. Karan tested negative for the virus.

“I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon,” she had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release next year, 2022. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.