Kareena Kapoor shares picture of husband Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur: ‘Twinning winning’

On Friday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, the father-son duo was seen wearing matching headbands.

Posting the picture, Kareena applied a sticker on it, that reads “Twinning winning.” In the photo, Saif and Taimur were seen wearing red headbands with white print on it, while standing in their balcony.

Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's picture on Instagram.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012, after dating for a few years. They welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Last year, they welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan on February 21.

After the birth of Taimur, Kareena and Saif had to face trolls who slammed them over the name of their son. So after Jeh's birth, the couple did not reveal his name until the release of Kareena's pregnancy book titled, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

Last year, in an interview with The Guardian, Kareena had said, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Kareena's last film was Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, which was released in 2020. She will be seen next with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial, is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures and is scheduled to be released on April 14, 2022.

