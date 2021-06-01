Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor takes help from Instagram filters to show her numerous moods, watch
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor takes help from Instagram filters to show her numerous moods, watch

Kareena Kapoor was seen experimenting with numerous Instagram filters in a new reel. The actor was seen seated by the pool.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared a new reel in which she was seen experimenting with Instagram filters.

Kareena Kapoor was seen goofing around with Instagram filters in a new video. The actor shared a new reel on the platform and was seen taking numerous pictures with different filters. Kareena appeared to be seated beside her in-house, open-air swimming pool.

One of the filters changed the colour of her eyes. Another filter featured a sepia tone and changed the colour of the picture. The video featured the song Surrender, by Natalie Taylor, in the background. Kareena shared the video with the caption, "#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters."

Lately, Kareena has been sharing posts highlighting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children. She has urged fans numerous times to call the National Child Helpline (1098) and inform them about children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

Last week, she shared a post by Brut India, which showcased the plight of children during the pandemic and said, "So upsetting that the children in our country have to go through something so brutal to get their basic needs fulfilled. Please do not share information about children on social media. Instead, directly call the childline, 1098, for any information or query."

Kareena welcomed her second son with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. The couple has a son named Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif have been private about the identity of their second son. They are yet to reveal his name and haven't shared a picture revealing his face either.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan lights up Instagram with her latest post, quotes Martin Luther King Jr

However, Kareena has shared glimpses of her younger son on social media on various occasions, with the most recent being Mother's Day. She had shared the best picture yet of her newborn with Taimur and said, "Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor instagram kareena kapoor instagram

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares video on children's plight amid Covid-19, asks to not share a child's details online

PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 07:10 PM IST
bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kajol wish Karan Johar as he celebrates his 49th birthday

PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 02:20 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP