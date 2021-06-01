Kareena Kapoor takes help from Instagram filters to show her numerous moods, watch

Kareena Kapoor was seen goofing around with Instagram filters in a new video. The actor shared a new reel on the platform and was seen taking numerous pictures with different filters. Kareena appeared to be seated beside her in-house, open-air swimming pool.

One of the filters changed the colour of her eyes. Another filter featured a sepia tone and changed the colour of the picture. The video featured the song Surrender, by Natalie Taylor, in the background. Kareena shared the video with the caption, "#MoodyTuesdays ft. Instagram filters."

Lately, Kareena has been sharing posts highlighting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children. She has urged fans numerous times to call the National Child Helpline (1098) and inform them about children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

Last week, she shared a post by Brut India, which showcased the plight of children during the pandemic and said, "So upsetting that the children in our country have to go through something so brutal to get their basic needs fulfilled. Please do not share information about children on social media. Instead, directly call the childline, 1098, for any information or query."

Kareena welcomed her second son with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan earlier this year. The couple has a son named Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif have been private about the identity of their second son. They are yet to reveal his name and haven't shared a picture revealing his face either.

However, Kareena has shared glimpses of her younger son on social media on various occasions, with the most recent being Mother's Day. She had shared the best picture yet of her newborn with Taimur and said, "Hope is what makes the world go around. And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..."