Kareena Kapoor tests negative for Omicron variant of Covid-19, says BMC

Kareena Kapoor’s genome sequencing report for Omicron is negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday, according to news agency ANI. She is currently recovering from Covid-19 and is on day 13 of her quarantine.

Earlier this month, Kareena and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for the virus, after attending a dinner. Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who were present at the gathering, were also diagnosed with Covid-19.

While the BMC claimed that Kareena and Amrita ‘had violated Covid norms and attended several parties’, Kareena’s spokesperson told India Today that the actor ‘has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period’ and ensured that safety measures were implemented on the sets of her films and ad shoots.

“She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk,” the representative said, adding that ‘it is not fair to put the blame on’ Kareena.

Kareena shared the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram Stories and said that her family members, as well as staff, were double vaccinated. Giving an update about herself, she said, “Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Currently, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. The film, directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, stars Aamir Khan in the titular role. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and is slated for a theatrical release on April 14, 2022.

