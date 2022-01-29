Kareena Kapoor twins with Saif Ali Khan in black as they host party at home, Karisma Kapoor attends. See pic

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan hosted a party at home for Sajjid Mitha and Laveena Mitha as well as Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, both Kareena and Karisma shared the same photo as they posed for the camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the party, Kareena Kapoor wore a black outfit and accessorised with jewellery. Saif Ali Khan sported a black shirt and paired it with white trousers. Karisma Kapoor opted for a white shirt under a black sleeveless sweater and maroon pants.

Kareena added a red heart emoji as she shared the picture on her Instagram. Karisma added a 'family time' sticker sharing the post. On his Instagram account, Sajjid shared their photo and wrote, "Evenings with family are always special and last night was particularly memorable and precious. Thank you ever so much @kareenakapoorkhan and Saif."

Kareena added a red heart emoji as she shared the picture on her Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Kareena had spent some quality time with her friends Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. On Instagram, Manish posted their pictures as they posed for the camera.

He had captioned the post, "That perfect afternoon home with friends @kareenakapoorkhan @karanjohar @amuaroraofficial @malaikaaroraofficial. Missing you @therealkarismakapoor."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Kareena and Saif featured together for a brand commercial. While Kareena plays a customer, Saif stepped into the shoes of a shopkeeper. In the clip, Kareena donned a look similar to that in her film, Jab We Met. After entering a shop, she asked the shopkeeper, Saif, to give her a set-top box. When Saif offered a product with a different name, she got angry and said “idiot samjhe hain, MA English hain ji (do you think I am an idiot? I am a masters in English).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To prove to Kareena that the product has a different name now, Saif showed her the newspaper. She apologised and left with Saif telling her, “Gusse me aap ekdum Kareena Kapoor lagti hain ji (you look exactly like Kareena Kapoor when you are angry).”

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor compliments Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore on Saba Ali Khan's throwback post from London holiday

Kareena will next be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on April 14 this year. The movie is an official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON