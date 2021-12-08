Kartik Aaryan asks ‘this is unfit?’ as Alaya F writes ‘I stopped taking care of my body’ on her work-out post. See here

Alaya F shared a glimpse of her work-out routine on Instagram, prompting a hilarious comment from Kartik Aaryan. Alaya and Kartik are co-stars on upcoming movie Freddy. In her post, Alaya wrote about getting her fitness routine back on track, saying she feels ‘unfit’. The 24-year-old actor also attached a video of herself doing hand-stands.

In the comments section, Kartik asked if pulling off hand-stands effortlessly qualifies as being ‘unfit’: “Ye unfit hai? (This is being unfit)?”, he wrote. Alaya laughed out loud over Kartik’s observation and replied: “Hahaha, compared to earlier toh it is! But it’s on its way to (being) fit.”

Alaya posted the video with these words: “Got very unfit over the last few months, I was so caught up in my work commitments that I stopped taking care of my body and lost a lot of my strength… things that used to be so easy to do now feel so hard… which can be so demotivating. But I’m slowly and steadily taking back control and inching towards a healthier, fitter, stronger me again.” In the comments section, she was cheered on by her followers for setting fitness goals.

Alaya F stepped into Bollywood with 2020 movie Jawaani Jaaneman. She co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the movie and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She has also featured in the music video Aaj Sajeya. Alaya F will next be seen in action-thriller Freddy, which is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. In August, Alaya announced she’s part of the project, writing in a post: "Ready for 'Freddy!' So happy to be on board with the most wonderful team!"

Apart from Freddy, Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming list of film includes thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada, which he’s filming in Delhi. Kartik was last seen in the recently released Netflix movie Dhamaka, which opened to mixed reviews.