Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan, influencer Ruhee Dosani dance to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song while ignoring a hilarious Manjulika. Watch
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, influencer Ruhee Dosani dance to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song while ignoring a hilarious Manjulika. Watch

Kartik Aaryan grooved to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's song with Ruhee Dosani. Watch video as Vedanta Chaube's Manjulika joins them.
Kartik Aaryan with influencer Ruhee Dosani and Vedanta Chaube.
Published on May 17, 2022 03:00 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kartik Aaryan featured in a new video with influencer Ruhee Dosani as they grooved to the title track of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to Instagram, Ruhee shared the video in which they were accompanied by Manjulika. The character was essayed by digital creator Vedanta Chaube. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan 'chats' with a baby in hilarious mashup video for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: ‘Theatre mein rona mat tu’)

As the video started, Ruhee fanned herself while dancing. Next, Kartik entered the room but tripped over Vedanta who sat on the floor next to him. As Kartik and Ruhee kept on dancing, Vedanta's Manjulika was constantly seen with them.

Vedanta's Manjulika hung from the ceiling, sat on the floor, and also fanned Kartik and Ruhee while they enjoyed their performance. He also stood behind them as the video came to an end. After the hook step of the song, Kartik said, "Humare piche kya dekh rahe ho? Chalo niklo (What are you looking behind us? Get lost)." Ruhee also said, "Niklo (Get out)."

RELATED STORIES

Sharing the video, Ruhee captioned the post, "Cool bhulaiyaa ft. Manjulika (exploding head emoji) @kartikaaryan bhai (brother) you’re my favourite @vibewithchaube - our Manjulika .. #reels #reelitfeelit #explore #bhoolbhulaiyaa2 #kartikaaryan."

The song has been sung by Neeraj Shridhar and music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Earlier, sharing the song on Instagram Kartik had captioned the post, "Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on May 20 and features Tabu and Kiara Advani apart from Kartik. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, who returns as the whacky Chhota Pandit. It is a sequel to Priyadarshan's popular 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Recently, filmmaker Anees Bazmee told news agency PTI, "I was clear I didn't want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons. When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar. If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror-comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kartik aaryan bhool bhulaiyaa 2
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP