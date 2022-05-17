Kartik Aaryan, influencer Ruhee Dosani dance to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song while ignoring a hilarious Manjulika. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan featured in a new video with influencer Ruhee Dosani as they grooved to the title track of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Taking to Instagram, Ruhee shared the video in which they were accompanied by Manjulika. The character was essayed by digital creator Vedanta Chaube. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan 'chats' with a baby in hilarious mashup video for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: ‘Theatre mein rona mat tu’)

As the video started, Ruhee fanned herself while dancing. Next, Kartik entered the room but tripped over Vedanta who sat on the floor next to him. As Kartik and Ruhee kept on dancing, Vedanta's Manjulika was constantly seen with them.

Vedanta's Manjulika hung from the ceiling, sat on the floor, and also fanned Kartik and Ruhee while they enjoyed their performance. He also stood behind them as the video came to an end. After the hook step of the song, Kartik said, "Humare piche kya dekh rahe ho? Chalo niklo (What are you looking behind us? Get lost)." Ruhee also said, "Niklo (Get out)."

Sharing the video, Ruhee captioned the post, "Cool bhulaiyaa ft. Manjulika (exploding head emoji) @kartikaaryan bhai (brother) you’re my favourite @vibewithchaube - our Manjulika .. #reels #reelitfeelit #explore #bhoolbhulaiyaa2 #kartikaaryan."

The song has been sung by Neeraj Shridhar and music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Earlier, sharing the song on Instagram Kartik had captioned the post, "Do the ZigZag step with Rooh baba !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 TITLE TRACK OUT NOW."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on May 20 and features Tabu and Kiara Advani apart from Kartik. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav, who returns as the whacky Chhota Pandit. It is a sequel to Priyadarshan's popular 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Recently, filmmaker Anees Bazmee told news agency PTI, "I was clear I didn't want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons. When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar. If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror-comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film."

