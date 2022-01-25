Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Kartik Aaryan is going all out for Shehzada’: Producers deny claims of his unprofessionalism, threats of walking out
‘Kartik Aaryan is going all out for Shehzada’: Producers deny claims of his unprofessionalism, threats of walking out

Shehzada producers and director Rohit Dhawan defended Kartik Aaryan after producer Manish Shah, who has the rights to the Hindi-dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, alleged that he threatened to walk out of the film if the Hindi-dubbed version of the Telugu hit is released in theatres.
Kartik Aaryan will star alongside Kriti Sanon in Shehzada.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After producer Manish Shah, who has the rights to the Hindi-dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, called Kartik Aaryan ‘extremely unprofessional’ and claimed that he opposed the release of the Hindi-dubbed version in theatres, the producers of Shehzada came to his defence. Kartik is playing the lead role in Shehzada, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series denied Manish’s allegation that Kartik threatened to walk out of Shehzada. “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatres first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version. And the release of the film is always the producer’s decision and not the actor’s,” he said.

“I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with,” he added.

Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan said, “Kartik’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film.”

Producer Aman Gill said that they requested Manish ‘on (their) own’ to not release the Hindi-dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as it could affect the prospects of Shehzada at the box office. “Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry,” he added.

Manish told India Today that he incurred a loss of 20 crore by not releasing the Hindi-dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in theatres. “The makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him,” he said.

