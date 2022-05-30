Kartik Aaryan on box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: My biggest celebration happened when I met fans

Actor Kartik Aaryan is flying high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy is now likely to cross the ₹150 crore mark with a total collection of ₹122.69 crore at the box office. Talking about the success of the film, Kartik shared that it has been the most surreal feeling for him. (Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film still strong, set to cross ₹150 cr)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about his reaction to the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik said in a statement, "During a time like this, having delivered a 100 crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn't have imagined it like this. I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love--the audience, who accepted us with their whole hearts."

Talking about celebrating the success of the film, Kartik added that he had a blast with fans at Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai. "My biggest celebration for the film happened on the first weekend of the release itself. I had gone to the Gaiety cinema and met the fans. I saw the housefull board at Gaiety and it was so fulfilling. The amount of love coming from the audience has been so unreal that it only felt satisfactory when I celebrated with them. I danced with them, and asked them about the film and me,” he added. Kartik believes that he is a ‘fan-made star’. He said that any celebration without his fans is incomplete.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik will be next seen with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. Apart from this, he has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, Freddy andSajid Nadiadwala's untitled project in his pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.