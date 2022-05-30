Kartik Aaryan reacts to reports about hiking fees post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success with a hilarious tweet

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday took to Twitter and clarified reports about hiking his fees after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film recently joined the ₹100 crore club at the box office and is likely to cross the ₹150 crore mark soon. Amid all this, Kartik dismissed reports about hiking his fee. (Also add: Kartik Aaryan on box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: My biggest celebration happened when I met fans)

“Promotion hua hai life mein increment nahi. (I have been promoted in life. I haven’t received an increment). ” he wrote with a laughing emoji. Reacting to his reply, a fan wrote in the comments, “There’s no harm in getting an increment...You did a fantastic job you deserve it.” While another fan called him “savage”, someone else added “Congratulations on the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2.”

Kartik Aaryan's post on Twitter.

Released on May 20, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film collected Rs12.77 crore at the box office on its 10th day. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has collected a total of ₹122.69 crore, and may even have a chance of touching ₹175 crore.

Talking about his reaction to the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik recently shared that it has been the most surreal feeling for him. "During a time like this, having delivered a 100 crore collection within the first 9 days of release alone is the most surreal feeling as an actor. I knew the film would do well, but couldn't have imagined it like this. I owe the success to the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, who worked on it so passionately for 3 years. Secondly, the makers who delivered their vision of this entertainer so phenomenally and most importantly, the ones who have been pouring it with so much love--the audience, who accepted us with their whole hearts,” he said in a statement.

