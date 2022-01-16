Kartik Aaryan recalls ‘laugh-worthy’ fake news about him marrying a fan, reveals story behind it

Kartik Aaryan said that he has been the subject of ‘many’ fake news items and recalled a particularly ridiculous one that claimed he married a fan. He said that he found the article ‘laugh-worthy’.

In an interview, Kartik said that one of his fans came to a promotional event and expressed her desire to marry him. On the basis of that conversation, a journalist published news of their wedding.

“Once, an article came on a portal that said I have married a fan. That was one instance where I really laughed out loud. A fan wanted to marry me and she came to one of my promotional events. Someone overheard that conversation and published the news that I married a fan. For me, it was very laugh-worthy, because I felt, ‘That’s all you heard?’,” he told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi.

Kartik also attributed his success to his fans. “It is because the audience has really shown interest in whatever I do. I really wonder sometimes if it is possible to give back the same amount of love. I try as much as I can. I spend time with my fans but the kind of love they shower on me is unprecedented and I am so happy and lucky to get so much love,” he said.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan says he is clueless about his bank balance, adds ‘mom knows it’; reveals what he spends the most money on

Kartik often interacts with his fans. Earlier this month, he peeled off the bandage of a fan who got his face tattooed on his chest. He also came out to meet two female fans who reached his apartment complex to get a glimpse of him. Sharing the video of his encounter with these two fans, he wrote on Instagram: “This love. This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying.”

