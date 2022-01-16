Kartik Aaryan recalls ‘laugh-worthy’ fake news about him marrying a fan, reveals story behind it

Kartik Aaryan said that he has been the subject of ‘many’ fake news items and recalled a particularly ridiculous one that claimed he married a fan. He said that he found the article ‘laugh-worthy’.

In an interview, Kartik said that one of his fans came to a promotional event and expressed her desire to marry him. On the basis of that conversation, a journalist published news of their wedding.

“Once, an article came on a portal that said I have married a fan. That was one instance where I really laughed out loud. A fan wanted to marry me and she came to one of my promotional events. Someone overheard that conversation and published the news that I married a fan. For me, it was very laugh-worthy, because I felt, ‘That’s all you heard?’,” he told Bollywood Hungama in Hindi.

Kartik also attributed his success to his fans. “It is because the audience has really shown interest in whatever I do. I really wonder sometimes if it is possible to give back the same amount of love. I try as much as I can. I spend time with my fans but the kind of love they shower on me is unprecedented and I am so happy and lucky to get so much love,” he said.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan says he is clueless about his bank balance, adds ‘mom knows it’; reveals what he spends the most money on

Kartik often interacts with his fans. Earlier this month, he peeled off the bandage of a fan who got his face tattooed on his chest. He also came out to meet two female fans who reached his apartment complex to get a glimpse of him. Sharing the video of his encounter with these two fans, he wrote on Instagram: “This love. This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail