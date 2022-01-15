Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan recalls standing outside Mannat as a fan, clicking selfie with Shah Rukh Khan
Kartik Aaryan recalls standing outside Mannat as a fan, clicking selfie with Shah Rukh Khan

  • Kartik Aaryan said that he once stood outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat as a fan and even managed to take a selfie with him.
Kartik Aaryan recalled the time he stood outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat as a fan.
Published on Jan 15, 2022 03:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is the first celebrity with whom he took a selfie. He said that it happened several years ago when he first came to Mumbai.

Incidentally, last year, there were reports that Kartik was set to star in a film produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. However, the project fell through.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said in Hindi, “When I came to Mumbai for the first time, I went outside Mannat as a fan. It was a Sunday and it is said that sir comes out to wave to fans every Sunday. That day, he was leaving in his car and in that crowd, I actually got the opportunity to take a photo with him.”

On being asked if he told Shah Rukh about it later, Kartik smiled and said, “No, I haven’t told him.”

Last year, Kartik made his digital debut with the Netflix original film Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. He played a journalist in the film, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash.

Currently, Kartik has a number of films in the pipeline, including Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in which he stars alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu; Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, co-starring Kriti Sanon; Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, in which he will play an Indian Air Force officer; and Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya F.

Also see | Kartik Aaryan says he is clueless about his bank balance, adds 'mom knows it'; reveals what he spends the most money on

In an interview with Filmfare, Kartik called his line-up of films a ‘dream come true’. “I’m a workaholic so I love choc-a-bloc schedules and don’t get overwhelmed by them. I feel blessed that my films have done well and now I have the opportunity to work with some extremely talented filmmakers. As an actor, I want to explore new genres and thankfully my lineup will see me essay really different characters,” he said.

