Mumbai, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Thursday said he feels lucky to have been part of romantic films like “Satyaprem Ki Katha” and his upcoming release “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”, which highlight important issues that women face in society. Kartik Aaryan says 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' a romance with a message

"Satyaprem Ki Katha" revolved around themes of consent, gender-based violence, and trauma and “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” also features a major conflict that the makers are not divulging just yet. Both the films are directed by Seer Vidwans.

"I feel lucky that I got this film , the way Karan wrote this story and character and the way Sameer sir took this vision ahead with his direction, was great. There are very few filmmakers who can convey a message in an entertaining and not preachy way in a romance film.

"Sameer is one of those directors who has done that successfully, he did that with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which talked about a serious topic. The way I and Kiara were presented in the film by Sameer was great. I feel glad that such films are coming to me,” Aaryan told reporters here at the trailer launch of the movie.

"Satyaprem" featured Kiara Advani in the lead role opposite Aaryan, while Ananya Pandey stars in "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

“I was blown by the concept and simplicity of this film. It is a story of every household. Today, when my sister got married then I also thought about it,” he said.

Aaryan also praised co-star Ananya Panday, with whom he first worked on the 2019 film, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”.

“I’m lucky to have Ananya by my side in this film, who has done such a wonderful job. She deserves applause. There’s a give and take between us as actors and the way she has reciprocated is commendable. It’s a team effort,” he said.

Aaryan said he is happy to be doing a romantic film after being part of intense drama like “Chandu Champion” and horror-comedy, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”.

"I'm not getting romance in real life so I’m searching for it on screen. I'm happy to be back in this genre after a while. I'm looking forward to everybody's reaction because this is a very difficult genre to crack and there is immense pressure to do it. I hope you guys like it and love it, and go to theatres to watch this film,” the actor, who has appeared in rom-coms like “Lukka Chuppi”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, “Love Aaj Kal”, said.

In the film, Panday plays the role of an author Rumi Vardhan, who she describes as a modern yet rooted Indian girl.

"I'm grateful to Sameer sir for what he is trying to talk about in the film about the family, we can't talk much about it yet. He really helped me through that and to understand that feeling of what a girl feels, and the relationship with Jackie Shroff sir , and with Kartik and Neena there’s a very strong family relationship,” the actor said.

Both Panday and Aaryan said the reason behind their onscreen chemistry as lovers is their friendship.

Quoting the dialogue 'Pyaar dosti hai', from Johar’s debut film, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, Panday said, “A very wise person said 'pyaar dosti hai' so that's the reason behind the chemistry. We both are very good friends that translate to everything.”

"Some things never change. It's been six-seven years since we did a movie together. We've changed, but not changed be it our chemistry, friendship, professional behaviour towards each other. Ananya has matured a bit, she is dedicated, and punctual,” Aaryan said.

The actor said he is involved in every aspect of the making of the film, right from its inception to its marketing and release.

Stating that he is “passionate” about the process of filmmaking, he said, “I surrender to the director. I’m involved in a film right from the beginning till the marketing. I do it very passionately.

"Marketing plays an important role and when it works and such terms are used . I'm glad that we get the validation for doing the right thing for the film. These terms are actually secondary. My idea is to keep working because I don't have anything else apart from this .”

"Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is set to release on December 25.

