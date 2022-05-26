Kartik Aaryan shares video of fans dancing to his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song in theatre, says they 'killed it'. Watch

While Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to enjoy a strong run at the box office, the film's title track has gained a fan following of its own. Kartik had asked his fans to recreate his zig-zag step from the song, and several reels of the dance steps can be seen on social media. Kartik recently shared videos in which his fans were seen dancing to the song in theatres. Also Read| Kartik Aaryan shares video of his little fans from Uganda dancing to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song: 'Wanna dance with them'

In the videos, two women can be seen matching Kartik's steps when the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song is played in the theatres along with the end credits. Kartik reposted the video on his Instagram Stories and praised the performance, writing, "Killed it." Sharing another video of the dance, he wrote, "Love you guys."

Kartik Aaryan's fans dancing to his song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in a theatre. Actor shared their video on his Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/iS5eqwhtPq — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) May 26, 2022

It comes after Kartik shared a video in which children from Uganda--part of a dance group named Triplets Ghetto Kids--danced to the song and performing the zig-zag step. Kartik previously shared a video in which social media sensation Kili Paul performed the step as well.

The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shows him performing a mix of tap dancing and moonwalking as its hook step. The song is a remake of the title track starring Akshay Kumar in the 2007 original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The beats were partially similar to the original version.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned ₹86 crore at the box office within six days of its release. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, became Kartik Aaryan's biggest opener with its day 1 collection of ₹14.11 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the film should cross a business of ₹100 crores in its second weekend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON