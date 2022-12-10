Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy’s smart marketing tricks hits the bull’s eye

OTT is getting super interesting when it comes to content. Last week we had Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy streaming on an OTT platform and the audiences and critics alike have not stopped raving about it. The thriller has been lapped up by the viewers and it is being called as his finest performance to date. What created a great deal of intrigue and curiosity around the film was its sharp and calculated marketing and promotional campaign that involved the unconventional route of not releasing a movie trailer, plus not doing multiple city tours and on ground events and instead introducing audiences to the world of Freddy with teasers and mini clips.

The strategy worked in the film’s favour and now its a case study for the other studios and makers. Talking about the marketing of Freddy, producer Jay Shewakramani says, “Having Kartik on Freddy was a revelation not just in the manner he surprised audiences in a genre he’s never attempted before but also with his contribution to the film’s marketing and promotions. Very few know that it was Kartik who suggested and convinced that we do away with a trailer and instead tease audiences with just the Mini Clips and the songs. The strategy worked well for us and intensified the intrigue around the film, testimony of which is the kind of reception and love it has received.”

Creating a strong buzz in its pre-release period is always important for a film and when the movie belongs to a thriller genre – creating a solid buzz across all the age group of masses can be a tricky one. But Freddy had set the right mood amidst the viewers who were looking forward to watch this film. In the past, superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have showcased expertise in marketing and now looking at Freddy’s success – Kartik seems to be the new prodigy.

Adds trade analyst Joginder Tuteja, “It’s proved time and again that the way a film is promoted has a deep impact on its performance and numbers. And Freddy is a recent example whose marketing and promotions were new but bang on. This year, Kartik has redefined movie promotions. Earlier with BB2 where he took marketing techniques to different levels post-pandemic. And now with Freddy, the actor understood the intrigue and mystery the genre had to create and spoke about it only to the length where you got a feel of the film but didn’t know its story. Kartik has an extremely sharp acumen for marketing and promotions, understanding the nuances of the game.”

Well, all we can say that this thriller has thrilled everyone with the onset of its release and the marketing has taught everyone a thing or two.