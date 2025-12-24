Kartik Aaryan weighs in on Bollywood's insider-outsider debate: If it didn’t exist, people wouldn’t understand struggle…

Actor Kartik Aaryan has opened up about the insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood, ahead of the release of his new film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Speaking with Filmfare, Kartik said he is now beyond it, personally, but continues to speak up for newcomers. Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.(PTI)

Kartik Aaryan talks about the insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood

“If this debate didn’t exist, people wouldn’t understand the struggle of outsiders. When a big filmmaker launches someone, they begin from a much higher level. Outsiders don’t have money, perception or access,” he said.

Discussing the issue of many talented individuals not getting the opportunity, Kartik shared that he has seen "people come from outside and go back because it just didn’t happen for them.”

Kartik talks about the differences

While Kartik agreed that filmmakers are backing fresh faces, he added that the differences do exist--in endorsements, social media leverage and film choices. “These are real differences,” he said and added that presently he is grateful to be able to choose after years of giving “200%” to what came his way.

Kartik's films since his debut

Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. After that, he starred in Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Chandu Champion, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, among others.

Fans will see him next in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will hit theatres on December 25. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie also stars Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

He also has Naagzilla in the pipeline, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The movie is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2026. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled film with Sreeleela.