Kartik Aaryan's funny reply after marriage proposal from fan: ‘Still awaiting rishta’

On Friday, actor Kartik Aaryan responded to a marriage proposal from a fan in a hilarious way. The fan asked the reason behind Kartik's single status and also suggested he should get married to her.

Sharing a glimpse of the fan request, which was originally posted by journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, on his Instagram Stories, Kartik wrote: “Still awaiting rishta.” In his post, Kartik was responding to the fact that Nayandeep had asked the fan to forward her ‘rishta (marriage proposal)' to Kartik.

Kartik, known for his quirky posts, also cracked a joke about 2021 coming to an end in his recent post. “Please New Year plan banake de do koi (Somebody plan my New Year for me please).”

Kartik has recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Shehzada. The film is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and will release on November 4, 2022. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars actor Kriti Sanon in the lead role and Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline. The Anees Bazmi film will also star Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

In an interview with ANI, Kartik talked about his struggles and failures. He said: “My struggles and failures taught me the real value of things. They have kept me grounded. Especially because of my lows, I have never let success get to my head. I will never forget to keep one foot on the ground while flying high and achieving my dreams.”

