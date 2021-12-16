Katrina Kaif changes Instagram profile photo after wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Check out her romantic new pic

Actor Katrina Kaif has changed her Instagram profile photo a week after her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on December 9. They made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport earlier this week.

Katrina Kaif's current Instagram profile photo is one of the candid pictures from her first post on the social media platform after their wedding. In the photo, the newlyweds gazed at each other lovingly during the ceremony. The picture was clicked against the setting sun.

Katrina Kaif's current Instagram profile photo.

A few hours after they tied the knot, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared several pictures. They captioned the post, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

They also shared pics from their pre-wedding festivities including haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Recently, Katrina shared several new pictures wearing a floral saree with a trailing veil. She also wore a statement uncut diamond choker with matching earrings.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi revealed on Instagram that her outfit was a 'tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities', adding that it was 'silhouetted like a white wedding gown'. In the pictures, Vicky wore a silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar and juttis.

After their wedding, Vicky and Katrina took a helicopter from the wedding venue. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai after their honeymoon, as per news agency ANI.

At the airport, Vicky wore beige trousers paired with an off-white shirt. Katrina opted for a pink salwar kameez with a sheer dupatta. She wore sindoor (vermillion) and chooda (red bangles worn by brides). The couple held hands and smiled as they posed for the paparazzi.