Katrina Kaif gives glimpse of her honeymoon destination with new mehendi pic, fans try to find Vicky Kaushal's name

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her wedding mehendi in a new Instagram post. The actor, who married Vicky Kaushal earlier this month, seemed to have taken off to a beach destination post their wedding in Rajasthan.

In the picture, Katrina offered fans a closer look at her intricate mehendi design. She stretched her arms out, with the seashore doubling up as the background, to capture the complete design. She was also sporting the traditional chura in the picture.

Neither Vicky nor Katrina were seen in the frame. The Tiger 3 star shared the picture with a heart emoji. Fans took to the comments section to shower her with love. While many posted heart and fire emojis, some complimented the design.

However, many tried to search for Vicky's name in the design. “Vicky Ka naam kahaa hai mehendi mein (Where is Vicky's name in the mehendi?)” a fan asked. “My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky's name on her hand,” added another. “Not me zooming and finding his name,” a third fan commented.

A fan also tried to guess their honeymoon spot. “So Maldives it was,” the fan said.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Following their wedding ceremony, Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from the wedding with identical notes.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they captioned the pictures. Eventually, Katrina and Vicky shared pictures from the mehendi ceremony and the haldi.

Katrina and Vicky returned shortly after their honeymoon and made their first appearance as a couple earlier this week. On Friday, Katrina revealed she made halwa for the family with Vicky calling it the ‘Best Halwa Ever!’