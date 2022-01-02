Katrina Kaif gives Vicky Kaushal cute hug as she drops him off at airport, fans ask 'if this isn't couple goals'. Watch

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night. The newlyweds shared a romantic hug in their car, which was caught on camera by the paparazzi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina came to the airport to drop off Vicky. He returned to Mumbai from work to spend the New Year's Eve with Katrina. In the video from the airport, she is seen in an orange-coloured silk night suit while he is seen in a mustard shirt, blue jeans and a cap.

Before Vicky got off the car, Katrina was seen giving him a hug. She held his face in her hand and they shared a brief romantic moment amid the flashing cameras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of the couple found the moment cute. “He came back just to spend new year Eve with her the same way he did for Christmas Day just to be with her ahh if this is not goals I don’t know what it’s he’s going back and forth can’t wait them to take a long break from their booked schedules #vickat,” wrote a fan. “They’re the best unproblematic couple just busy with their lives and don’t care about haters opinions,” commented another.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. The two had never talked about each other or confirmed being in a relationship before this. After the highly guarded and private wedding, they took to their respective Instagram pages to share first photos from the wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Katrina Kaif spoke 'only Punjabi' throughout her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, reveals his cousin. Watch

Post their wedding, they went for a short honeymoon in the Maldives and returned to Mumbai. Both of them soon started work after moving into their new house, next door to actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina announced a new film with Sriram Raghvan, titled Merry Christmas. She also has Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Vicky, meanwhile, will be seen in Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON