Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif gives Vicky Kaushal cute hug as she drops him off at airport, fans ask 'if this isn't couple goals'. Watch
bollywood

Katrina Kaif gives Vicky Kaushal cute hug as she drops him off at airport, fans ask 'if this isn't couple goals'. Watch

Katrina Kaif was seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening as she came to drop off her husband Vicky Kaushal.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December. 
Published on Jan 02, 2022 07:59 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen at the Mumbai airport on Saturday night. The newlyweds shared a romantic hug in their car, which was caught on camera by the paparazzi.

Katrina came to the airport to drop off Vicky. He returned to Mumbai from work to spend the New Year's Eve with Katrina. In the video from the airport, she is seen in an orange-coloured silk night suit while he is seen in a mustard shirt, blue jeans and a cap.

Before Vicky got off the car, Katrina was seen giving him a hug. She held his face in her hand and they shared a brief romantic moment amid the flashing cameras.

RELATED STORIES

Fans of the couple found the moment cute. “He came back just to spend new year Eve with her the same way he did for Christmas Day just to be with her ahh if this is not goals I don’t know what it’s he’s going back and forth can’t wait them to take a long break from their booked schedules #vickat,” wrote a fan. “They’re the best unproblematic couple just busy with their lives and don’t care about haters opinions,” commented another.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. The two had never talked about each other or confirmed being in a relationship before this. After the highly guarded and private wedding, they took to their respective Instagram pages to share first photos from the wedding.

Also read: Katrina Kaif spoke 'only Punjabi' throughout her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, reveals his cousin. Watch

Post their wedding, they went for a short honeymoon in the Maldives and returned to Mumbai. Both of them soon started work after moving into their new house, next door to actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli.

Katrina announced a new film with Sriram Raghvan, titled Merry Christmas. She also has Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Vicky, meanwhile, will be seen in Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
katrina kaif vicky kaushal
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP