There’s no denying that whether you are a movie buff or not, the interest to see Katrina Kaif in her bridal avatar is on an all time high. As the actor ties the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, let’s satiate our thirst for her bridal pictures by taking a look at her on-screen bridal avatars.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)

Katrina Kaif Ki Shaadi: Ten times the actor nailed the bridal look

In David Dhawan’s directorial, Katrina went for a Christian bride look. The look was subtle, with minimal layers but it was impactful for sure. We wouldn’t be surprised if there are any pictures of Katrina in the white gown from Rajasthan.

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006)

This was probably the first time Kaif was seen as an Indian bride on the celluloid. The nose pin is our absolute favourite in this one.

Namastey London (2007)

Another time when Katrina opted for a Christian look was for a movie that everyone loves, Namastey London. She looked extremely gorgeous in the white gown with exquisite makeup.

Singh is King (2008)

If you don’t remember, let us remind you that it was Kat who started the fish cut lehenga trend in the country. It all started from this movie, when she donned that lehenga.

Rajneeti (2010)

One of the films that proved Katrina’s acting prowess was Prakash Jha’s Rajneeti. In one of the sequences, she turns into a bride as she has to hastily marry Arjun Rampal’s character. This still is from that seen and we absolutely dig the look.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Sooraj Ki Baahon mein song was a vibe and so was Katrina’s look. The actress with a floral tiara and white gown looked like a sunshine. Guess that is what inspired the lyrics of the song?

Mere Brother ki Dulhan (2011)

This was a cute film, but you know what was more cute? It was definitely Katrina’s bridal look. With golden look the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in the climax.

Baar Baar Dekho (2016)

This was the movie where we saw Katrina’s multiple bridal looks. From Mehendi to the time when she took the Pheras. And we can say we absolutely loved all of them.

Bharat (2019)

There’s something magical about Katrina dressed in white. For this movie, she looked like a vision as a bride. Her plaited hair and the net gown just added to the magic.

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Katrina’s last box office appearance, also saw her in a bridal look. And this one has been our favourite. From stones to pearl, Katrina exuberated happiness in this scene.