Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Ashish Chanchlani jokes of no selfies rule, whether Tobey, Andrew will come too

Comedian Ashish Chanchlani posted a video on Sunday on Instagram and comically showed his frustration about social media being filled with actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding updates and rumours.

In the video, Ashish can be heard saying, “Whenever I open Instagram or Facebook, everywhere there is just one news, Vicky-Katrina's wedding. There were so many weddings already happening and now these two are also getting married and reminding us how single we are).”

He added, “Aur theek hai bhai shaadi he kar rahe hain na. Dusron ki shaadi mein tum kyun naach rahe ho? Pagal kyun ho rahe ho? Roz uthta hun koi na koi news fail rahi hai. Koi bhi rumour faila rahe hain. Shaadi mein 100 log he allowed hain, shaadi mein photo allowed nahi hai, video allowed nahi hai, camera allowed nahi hai, mobile allowed nahi hai. Shaadi hai ki Spider-Man: No Way Home ka premiere hai? Kya spoilers aayenge kya shaadi ke baad? Tobey Maguire aur Andrew Garfield bhi aare hai kya shaadi mein? (And its okay, it is just two people getting married. Why are you dancing on others' wedding? Why are guys going crazy? Every morning, there is a new rumour, such as, 100 people are allowed at the wedding, photos and videos are not allowed, cameras are not allowed. Is this a wedding or Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere? Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also coming)?"

In the video, Ashish pointed at the popular Spider-Man fan theory, which says that Spider-Man: No Way Home will also mark the return of actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who have played the superhero in earlier Spider-Man movies. Both of them, however, have denied it.

Ashish started his journey in comedy with Vine. He later started making videos for Instagram and finally ventured to YouTube. He is the third most subscribed individual Indian YouTuber, after CarryMinati and Amit Bhadana.

Vicky and Katrina are speculated to tie the knot later this week at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They have not confirmed dating each other and have been secretive about their wedding preparations as well.