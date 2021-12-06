Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride and groom-to-be wave at the paparazzi as they leave for Jaipur. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif outside her home in Mumbai on Monday evening, all set to leave for Jaipur for her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. Katrina was seen in a yellow sharara and waved at the paparazzi before getting into her car. Vicky, meanwhile, was seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. He was seen in a printed peach short and tan pants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara. Pictures from the venue show a large team of bouncers, ready for the three-day function, outside the luxury hotel.

Security outside the hotel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her family has also started arriving in Jaipur for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. On Monday afternoon, Katrina's elder sister Natasha Turquotte was spotted at the Jaipur airport.

Wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and mask with sunglasses, Natasha made her way through the airport, pushing a stroller in front of her. She seemed to have been accompanied by her husband as well. Someone called out her name and guided her to her car.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Back home in Mumbai, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien were seen leaving for Jaipur from her home. Sebastian wore a kurta while Isabelle was seen in a white top, sitting in the rear seat.

Also spotted at the Jaipur airport was Katrina's close friend, stylist and fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania. She wore a white top, blue shirt and black pants.

Katrina and Vicky have been dating for a couple of years now but haven't confirmed their relationship in public. The two will reportedly get married on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On Sunday night, Katrina was seen at Vicky's home for pre-wedding celebrations. She turned up in a white saree and wore complementary golden earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Family set to leave for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Rajasthan wedding. fan says 'it looks like a secret mission'. Watch

While the couple itself has not confirmed the wedding, their friends and colleagues have dropped a few hints. Vicky's neighbour Krushna Abhishek told ABP News, “I know, I know, Katrina is very sweet -- I have worked with her on my shows, she's appeared as a guest many times -- and she's a wonderful person and I wish her all luck. She's beautiful inside out, she's a wonderful person. I want to wish them all luck from my side, best wishes.”'

Earlier, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also confirmed that Vicky and Katrina were dating each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}