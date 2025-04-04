Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer condoled the death of noted actor Ravikumar, predominantly known for his work in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, who passed away in Chennai on Friday after battling cancer. Kerala CM, film industry mourn loss of actor Ravikumar

Vijayan said that Ravikumar possessed a unique acting talent and had dominated Malayalam cinema in the 1970s and 80s.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Vijayan said that the actor left his mark in every film he acted in, and his demise was a great loss to the Malayalam film industry.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Speaker Shamseer and CPI State Secretary M V Govindan in their respective condolence messages.

Shamseer said the various roles played by Ravikumar remain etched in the minds of his audience.

Govindan said that the actor played several lead roles in Malayalam and Tamil cinema during the 1970s and 80s and was "a beloved hero of the Malayali audience".

"We share in the grief of his loved ones and family members," he added.

Condolences also poured in on social media from the film industry and the general public.

Ravikumar's filmography includes several projects with renowned Malayalam filmmakers I V Sasi and J Sasikumar.

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar said she was "deeply saddened" to hear of Ravikumar’s passing.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', she recalled that working with him was a pleasure and that he made the workplace memorable.

"Deeply saddened to hear of actor Ravikumar’s demise. Worked in Radaan for many projects in unforgettable roles. Made the workplace so memorable and a pleasure. Was like extended family to all on set—his laugh and deep voice will always be etched in our hearts. Will miss him dearly... may he find his peace," she wrote.

Ravikumar’s funeral is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

In Tamil, he appeared in several popular films, including K Balachander’s 'Avargal', as well as 'Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum', 'Pagalil Oru Iravu', 'Youth', 'Ramanaa', and 'Sivaji'.

Ravikumar's significant Malayalam films include 'Avalude Raavukal', 'Lisa', 'Sarpam', and 'Angaadi', among others.

His last film was Mammootty-starrer, 'CBI 5: The Brain'.

In his later years, he also acted in numerous television serials, including 'Chithi', 'Chellamma', 'Kannedhirey Thondrinal', and so on.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.