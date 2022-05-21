Khushi Kapoor wows Suhana Khan, sister Janhvi Kapoor with new pics similar to her The Archies look

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actor, Sridevi, on Saturday posted her throwback photos, which left her friends amazed. The photos were clicked at the recent birthday party of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta. In the photos, Khushi is seen with copper-coloured hair and bangs, which appear to be similar to the one she was sported in The Archies, her upcoming film with director Zoya Akhtar. (Also Read | Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina pose with fans amid The Archies shoot in Ooty. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared pictures including a mirror selfie. Khushi is seen dressed in a golden backless halter dress, and glamorous makeup.

In the first photo, Khushi is seen looking at herself in a mirror, while her picture was being clicked. Khushi gave a different pose in the second picture as she sat in front of the mirror. In the last picture, she was seen posing for the camera as she clicked a selfie. In the pictures, Khushi gave a glimpse of her tattoos – a bird and flower on her arms, and another on her rib cage.

Khushi is seen looking at herself in a mirror.

Khushi posted pictures on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khushi didn't caption her post but added a woman fairy emoji. Reacting to the post, her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor posted heart eyes emojis. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan wrote, "Wowwww (heart eyes emojis)." Khushi replied with red heart emojis. Upcoming actor Shanaya Kapoor commented, "I love u."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap said, "Missing u my gorg angel." Maheep Kapoor, who was seen on the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, commented, "Miss you." Sanjay Kapoor dropped red heart and raised hands emojis. Mihir Ahuja also posted red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Khushi is making her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie, The Archies. The film also features Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in May, Zoya on Instagram shared a teaser video, unveiling the cast of the film, set in the 1960s. "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!" she wrote in the caption. The filmmaker also unveiled the official poster of the film in another post, writing, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in"

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby. The Archies will be released on Netflix in 2023. On social media, Khushi received congratulatory messages from her family members. Boney posted, "Great bunch of youthful actors, sky is the limit for all of you working on this iconic venture, you cud not have asked for a better start to your careers, Zoya & her team are a dream to work, they settle for nothing less than perfect".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi shared a message for her younger sibling Khushi on Instagram. Sharing the teaser, she wrote, "CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!! If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than @zoieakhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies! And my sister!!! @khushi05k. I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON