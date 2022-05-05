Kriti Sanon on link-up rumours: I wish I had that interesting life

Actor Kriti Sanon posts one video with her co-star Kartik Aaryan, and the rumour mill goes into overdrive speculating that they are dating. But for her, it is just another “petty” thing to ignore.

And she feels it is an outcome of the growing popularity of social media.

“It is (result of) people’s need for information. I don’t know if social media is a great thing to happen to us or a bad thing that happened to us. I have mixed feelings when it comes to that,” Sanon tells us when asked about the current speculation.

“If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be,” she quips.

After spending eight years in the industry, Sanon is still learning to live with the constant scrutiny on personal and work life. “I know that this is a part and parcel of being a celebrity and a known face. But, I have to admit that there are things that annoy you and bother you,” says Sanon, adding, “Sometimes things are written about you or you get scrutinised for everything you say”.

Drawing mental boundaries is her way to tackle it all. “And understanding what matters and what doesn’t. Now, I have realised that more and more information is needed because of social media. Every second there has to be something new that they need to post, there are portals which need to come out with content. So, when there is more content, more things will be written about you,” says the Mimi (2021) actor, who has a packed year as she works on Shehzada, Ganapath, Bhediya and Adipurush.

The 31-year-old is glad that it fades away faster too. “Everything that is written about you faster, fades away faster. Since, the public memory is very short. Just like success and failure are temporary, good and bad publicity is also temporary,” she concludes.