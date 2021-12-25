Krystle D’Souza: Hosting Christmas dinner for family in my new home is exciting

Actor Krystle D’Souza is a celebratory mood. She has been prepping and decorating her house for the Christmas festivities. The actor became the proud owner of a new house in Mumbai earlier this year and will host her parents this year- a first for her!

Excitedly she shares, “I’m celebrating Christmas with my family at my new home! It’s the first Christmas that isn’t being celebrated at my parents place but at mine this time. In fact, they are so excited and proud about it. It used to be tradition to meet at my parents every Christmas and my parents would cook up a meal and make sweets for the whole family. However, this time, I have taken up the duties of hosting and have planned every minute detail- from decor, drinks, a curated menu, dessert and the home-made Christmas sweets. I have planned some with games, and of course, gifts for everyone under the tree just as my parents do every year.”

As her family is religious, Christmas has been special for them. Not just get togethers, decorating the Xmas tree but also going for mass to church is a tradition. D’souza adds, “For me, since childhood, Xmas has always meant the birth of Jesus Christ. A visit to the church and then of course a lot of partying, food, get-togethers and not to forget sweets.”

On the work front, the actor had her debut film Chehre release and started shooting for her next, Visfot. She says 2021 “was filled with so many blessings”. “I got so much love and appreciation for Chehre and later shooting for my next has been wonderful too. It has been a great year. So glad that things have come back to normalcy and all of us have begun meeting each other and going to work in 2021. Next year, looks so bright. I have many work projects and travels planned for 2022. It already seems like a fun filled adventures year I’m truly looking forward to,” she signs off.

