Kunal Kemmu cuts birthday cake aboard a flight, says ‘that's a first for me’. Watch

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned 39 on Wednesday. On his birthday, he shared a video of himself in a flight, with attendants celebrating his birthday with a cake. His wife, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others penned heartfelt messages for Kunal on their Instagram Stories. Also Read: When a young Kunal Kemmu appeared in an ad with Raveena Tandon, winked at her. Watch

Sharing the video, Kunal wrote, “Woke up to this mid air birthday celebration by the lovely in flight crew. That’s a first for me so it was special. Happy Birthday to me." In the clip, Kunal is seen cutting a cake, as three flight attendants sing Happy Birthday for him.

Kunal, actor Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and their friends recently returned from a cross-country bike trip across Europe. They shared multiple videos and photos from the trip on their Instagram handles.

Earlier, Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan shared a photo with him and captioned it, “39 and still so fine #happybirthday.” Soha's brother, Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena also wished Kunal on Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my dearest brother-in-law, love you lots." Actors Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and many others also wished the actor on social media. Also Read: Kunal Kemmu's birthday: Wife Soha Ali Khan says '39 and still so fine', Kareena Kapoor hugs her 'dearest brother-in-law'

Kunal made his acting debut as a child actor with Naseeruddin Shah's film Sir (1993), and later appeared Raja Hindustani (1996) and Zakhm (1997). In 2005, he made his debut in the lead role with Kalyug. He has also appeared in films such as, Dhol (2007), Golmaal 3 (2010), Go Goa Gone (2013), Golmaal Again (2017), Malang (2020) and Lootcase (2020). He will be seen next in Vipul Mehta's Kanjoos Makkhichoos. He has also played the title role in web series Abhay.

