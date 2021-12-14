Lara Dutta writes a heartfelt note for Harnaaz Sandhu on her Miss Universe 2021 win: 'You were born in the year I won’

On Monday, India's Harnaaz Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe 2021. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to top Bollywood celebrities, everyone congratulated her on the win. Actor and Miss Universe 2000, Lara Dutta also congratulated her on Twitter. On Tuesday, Lara once again praised Harnaaz on Instagram in a longer, heartfelt post.

Lara posted a picture of Harnaaz in her newly won crown and captioned it, “My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03 , when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that ‘it will be worth it’!! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more!! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and JUST KNEW, you were born for this!! You were born in the year I won Miss Universe!!!. That’s how long we’ve waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India!!”

She added: “Perhaps, it was destined!!. I know what lies in store for you, and I wish you a glorious reign!! May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now, is your oyster- OUR STAR!”

Many fans commented on the picture and praised Lara for her kind words. One person wrote, “This is so heartfelt! Lara finally got her successor! 21 years of wait worth it." While another one called her a queen and wrote, “Oh my god! Queen.”

Some people congratulated Harnaaz in the comments section. One person wrote, “Congratulations Harnaaz. It's a proud moment for every Indian n especially every Indian girl." While another one wrote, “Beautiful words Lara! She deserved to win in this time and age.”

On Monday, just after Harnaaz won the crown, Lara wished her in a tweet and welcomed her to the club. She tweeted: “Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We've waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!”

