Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey is third confirmed contestant to get locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp will premiere from February 27 on MX Player and ALTBalaji. The third contestant who will get locked up in Kangana's jail has now been revealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first contestant of the show was announced as Nisha Rawal, while the second contestant was controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui. On Wednesday, Poonam Pandey was revealed as the third contestant on the show. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Poonam Pandey wrote, “Hot ke chakkar mein ho gayi main locked up (I got locked up because I am hot)! #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person commented on the video, “Ab toh dekhna he padega (Now we have to watch it).” Another one said, “Bigg boss walo se acha casting ye log kar rhe hai. Kuch sikho BB makers. Always repeat log ko mat laya karo (Bigg Boss should learn something from the makers of Lock Upp. Bigg Boss always bring the same people back)." While one said, “Ab dangal hoga (the battle begins).”

Speaking about Lock Upp, Poonam told India Today, "I am super excited to inform everyone that I am a part of the biggest controversial show in India, Lock Upp. I don't know what will happen in there because whatever I have read and have seen about the show, I have understood that I have to perform a task even for my basic necessities and there is no luxury in this Lock Upp. So I don't know how am I going to pull this off, but I am nervous and excited at the same time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui’s ‘joke gone wrong’ lands him in Kangana Ranaut’s jail. Watch

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream the show 24X7 and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award the contestants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON