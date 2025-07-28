Mahavatar Narsimha makes a massive 400% box office jump, earns 11.35 cr in Hindi over opening weekend

Animated feature film Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films and produced by Kleem Productions, is rewriting box office expectations with an impressive start in Hindi. Over its opening weekend, the film registered a staggering 400% jump in collection from its opening on Friday to the end of its first weekend on Sunday, according to the makers. Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated film by Hombale Films, has made a remarkable debut in Hindi, grossing ₹ 11.35 crore over its opening weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha strikes a chord with Hindi audience

The film opened at ₹1.35 crore on Friday, followed by a 150% jump to ₹3.25 crore on Saturday, and then another 110% spike on Sunday, collecting between ₹6.50 crore to ₹7.00 crore. The 3-day total of Mahavatar Narsimha in Hindi now stands at ₹11.35 crore, according to the makers.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, it is touted to be the first animated film since Hanuman (2005) to resonate powerfully with Hindi-speaking audiences. With a deep mythological narrative rooted in the legend of Lord Vishnu’s avatar, the film has connected with family audiences, particularly the younger audience.

The makers also revealed that responding to demand, theatres significantly ramped up showings—from 800, on Friday, followed by 1,100 shows on Saturday, to 2,000 by Sunday. The film’s Monday numbers are even expected to surpass Friday’s, through strong word-of-mouth.

Line-up of more animated films

Produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, Mahavatar Narsimha is just the beginning of a grand, multi-film animated franchise. Hombale Films and Kleem Production have officially unveiled a line-up of more animated. Upcoming titles in the franchise include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha marks yet another milestone for Hombale Films in the Hindi market, following the massive hits KGF, KGF 2, Salaar, and Kantara. The production house is gearing up for Kantara: Chapter 1, which is slated for release on 2 October.