Mahie Gill on marriage with live-in partner: Very soon, will surely put that pic up on social media

She is as unconventional an actor as one can get. Right from her film choices, to how she behaves off screen, actor Mahie Gill does what she likes. Currently in a live in relationship with her boyfriend, whose identity is not yet known, and mother to a four-and-a-half year old daughter, she hints at tying the knot soon.

“It will happen in the near future, very soon. Woh picture toh main social media pe zaroor daalungi,” says the 45-year-old. As she mentions social media, we ask her why is it that she doesn’t go all out promoting herself, or be seen at film parties and the likes, or be more open online. Gill says she gets the advice to be seen by everyone around her.

“They tell me, ‘What are you doing? Why are you in this line? Why are you like this? Be seen’ But I am quite content. I am hardly there on Instagram, but I need to change that about myself. People need to know what’s happening in your life… I am a very private person though. I get these advises every single day,” she admits.

A few actors have confessed in the past that the number of social media followers gets one work too. Does Gill feel that today, the focus is less on the craft itself, and more on being active online, various looks, etc? She disagrees, “Nahi, dikhte bhi hain aur fashion bhi hai, and at the same time, they are doing good work also. I am not talking about everybody. Social media has become such a big thing now. Aap jitna dikh rahe ho, views badh rahe hain. There are people like me, who hardly visit these sites. Har ek ka apna choice hai. Nobody is wrong. Tomorrow, I might become one of those who are on social media all the time.”

While she spends less time on screen, she is happy that she got the much-needed mother-daughter time amid the pandemic. “I was shooting for my recent show Your Honour season 2. The first one was well received and I loved it, and when the first one is such, you have no hesitations being a part of it. I was also doing other projects even then (when the pandemic was at it’s peak). But yes, when everything was hut, I got to spend time with her, take care of her schooling and everything. ” she signs off.