Malaika Arora admits that working on her way back post Covid-19 was not easy

Actor Malaika Arora feels that getting back the fitness as well as stamina level after recovering from Covid-19 is an arduous task. And that’s why she is calling for more conversations around the post recovery phase for the right guidance.

“Working on my way back to my old fitness levels after Covid was excruciating. Just getting out of the bed was a challenge as I lost a lot of my stamina and strength,” shares Arora when asked about the journey as well as the importance to focus on regaining health after recovering from the virus.

The 46-year-old, who was tested positive with Covid in September last year, adds, “Initially, I felt quite helpless that my body was unable to respond to working out like it used to. My first workout post Covid was physically devastating, but I kept on pushing and trying harder regardless. With a lot of determination, grit and hope I finally felt like myself after nearly 32 weeks from testing negative.”

She further asserts that for anyone struggling with Covid recovery, “Hang in there! Everything will eventually be okay, even if it doesn’t feel that way.”

With the conversations around the emergence of novel variants such as Omicron, there is renewed focus on altering new reality, and the hiccups that comes along. But Arora feels overcoming the fear is the need of the hour, without forgetting the precautions.

“Having suffered from Covid myself, I can understand the overwhelming feeling of going back to normal life due to fear of the virus. I was fortunate enough to get through it with no complications and minimal suffering, thanks to my doctors and the endless support of my friends and family,” she says, adding that she started by taking baby steps.

Talking about her recovery phase, Arora says, “I’d go for short runs to see how my body will respond and slowly incorporated yoga, breathing exercises, and sitting in the sun, which helped my recovery massively. It’s a slow and steady road but I guess we all will have to adapt.”

Arora, who is also a working mother also opens up about her career choices. “I’ve donned multiple hats in my decade-long career, from acting to launching my own business, which was a delicate balance to strike while raising my son,” she tells us.

And being a working mom, she admits having found a lot of support from loved ones and well-wishers. “I’m glad to see that our society is progressing by the day, encouraging, and accepting women along with their choices than ever before, but the road ahead is a long one, when it comes to changing age-old stereotypes around women and accepting their individuality, their choices, but I have a lot of hope for the coming generations,” she concludes.

