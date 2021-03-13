Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT
bollywood

Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT

The actor says on OTT projects finds their own audience, talks about the response to his digital film, Nail Polish and why there is a demand for a sequel
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Manav Kaul feels the beauty of OTT is that there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

This year with a bang for Manav Kaul, whose film Nail Polish released and got a tremendous on OTT. While they shot for the film in September, and it was a quick schedule, the actor also tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

“A lot happened in the past few months. I finished my novel, released a short story collection, which is quite an achievement as a writer. Nail Polish became a hit with great reviews. It was ripple effect and everyone was watching it. Yes, I got Covid while shooting the film but I was asymptomatic, the shoot was stalled and set had to be dismantled and later, made again,” says Kaul.

Playing a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder in Nail Polish required a lot of preparation shares the actor. “It was a tough role, I didn’t dress like a girl and had no tools, had to believe that I was a girl. I’d never done anything so difficult. I lived the charcter as I didn’t want to manipulate. It could have gone as well and I was prepared for it. I had to take the chance as in life one doesn’t get such characters often. So now, people know that audiences enjoy original content, so now such movies will be made. People are pushing us to make Nail Polish 2 (laughs),” he says.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deepika's 'peek-a-boo' moment with Ranveer gets a thumbs up from fans, see here

Dharmendra hints at heartbreak in new tweet, fans are concerned

Saina song Parinda: Fans are floored by Amaal Mallik's rock-inspired roar

Salman Khan shares new action-packed poster of Radhe, film to release on May 13

Having been a part of web shows Ghoul (2018) and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati (2019), and talking about the beauty of OTT, he feels there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. “When we make movies, we are worried about collections and response. Now, we can make stuff that we really want which doesn’t happen in theatres as it might not pull the crowd. But on streaming platforms, projects find their own audiences. People want to watch good content not stars on OTT. You have to trust people who are making and people who are watching it. Eventually trends will die down, right now, OTT is too much for everyone as it is too new and everyone’s watching everything. Soon, you will get tired and will respect your time and watch good content only,” he exclaims.

Being from experimental theatre background, he says he has done plays that fell flat, and was glad to be able to experiment, go all out and see what worked. In his career, he admits it has taken sometime for the tide to turn. “People would offer me negative roles often, especially after Kai Po Che (2013), Citylights (2014) and Wazir (2016), but Tumhari Sulu (2017) was the game changer for me. It gave me the freedom perform and show my range rather than be just the bad guy. Now, Nail Polish is a film that has pushed me as actor,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP