Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT
This year with a bang for Manav Kaul, whose film Nail Polish released and got a tremendous on OTT. While they shot for the film in September, and it was a quick schedule, the actor also tested positive for Covid-19 last year.
“A lot happened in the past few months. I finished my novel, released a short story collection, which is quite an achievement as a writer. Nail Polish became a hit with great reviews. It was ripple effect and everyone was watching it. Yes, I got Covid while shooting the film but I was asymptomatic, the shoot was stalled and set had to be dismantled and later, made again,” says Kaul.
Playing a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder in Nail Polish required a lot of preparation shares the actor. “It was a tough role, I didn’t dress like a girl and had no tools, had to believe that I was a girl. I’d never done anything so difficult. I lived the charcter as I didn’t want to manipulate. It could have gone as well and I was prepared for it. I had to take the chance as in life one doesn’t get such characters often. So now, people know that audiences enjoy original content, so now such movies will be made. People are pushing us to make Nail Polish 2 (laughs),” he says.
Having been a part of web shows Ghoul (2018) and The Verdict - State vs Nanavati (2019), and talking about the beauty of OTT, he feels there’s freedom to tap into audiences who crave for different roles and stories. “When we make movies, we are worried about collections and response. Now, we can make stuff that we really want which doesn’t happen in theatres as it might not pull the crowd. But on streaming platforms, projects find their own audiences. People want to watch good content not stars on OTT. You have to trust people who are making and people who are watching it. Eventually trends will die down, right now, OTT is too much for everyone as it is too new and everyone’s watching everything. Soon, you will get tired and will respect your time and watch good content only,” he exclaims.
Being from experimental theatre background, he says he has done plays that fell flat, and was glad to be able to experiment, go all out and see what worked. In his career, he admits it has taken sometime for the tide to turn. “People would offer me negative roles often, especially after Kai Po Che (2013), Citylights (2014) and Wazir (2016), but Tumhari Sulu (2017) was the game changer for me. It gave me the freedom perform and show my range rather than be just the bad guy. Now, Nail Polish is a film that has pushed me as actor,” he concludes.
