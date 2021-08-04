Mandira Bedi shares new pic of daughter Tara: 'Look at those muscles missy’. See here

Actor Mandira Bedi on Wednesday shared a picture of her daughter Tara. The actor also indulgently spoke of her daughter's tiny muscles.

Sharing the photo as an Instagram Story, Mandira wrote: "Look at those muscles missy." The picture shows little Tara in a white and red stripped sleeveless top paired with a dark blue skirt.

Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband and producer-director Raj Kaushal in June, has been sharing posts which show that she is gradually getting on with life. Just a few days back, she had shared a picture of hers, immediately after a workout session and mentioned how she had smiled for a picture, on the demand of her daughter.

Sharing the no make-up picture, she had written: "When my little girl asks me to smile after some post workout endorphins are doing their thing.. how can I refuse.. ? #beginagain #ilovemondays" She used a hashtag about beginning again.

Tara Bedi Kaushal poses for the camera.





On July 30, after the completion of one month since Raj's death, she had conducted a special puja. Her kids, Vir and Tara too had taken part in it.

On July 28, the actor had celebrated Tara's fifth birthday. She had particularly made a mention of the fact that her daughter had not been denied her special day. Mandira had written, sharing a bunch of pictures from Tara's birthday, "28th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it’s your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much."

Raj and Mandira Bedi married in 1999. Their son Vir is 10 years old now. In 2020, they adopted a four-year-old girl and named her Tara.

Also read: Watch: When Padmini Kolhapure greeted Prince Charles with garland and kiss, was 'left embarrassed' later

In October last year, while introducing Tara to the world for the first time, Mandira had shared few family pictures of all four of them and had written: “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”