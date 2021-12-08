Manj Musik, Nindy Kaur reach Jaipur for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding. See airport pics

As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur airport seems to be the arrival point for celebrities who are flying to Rajasthan for the much anticipated wedding.

On Wednesday, musician couple Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur were spotted arriving at the Jaipur airport for the actors' wedding. The couple are part of the popular bhangra music group, RDB.

While Manj was seen in a black track suit and flashed the thumbs up sign to the paparazzi after removing his mask, Nindy was in an orange separates and wore a black mask.

Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur at Jaipur airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Singers Aastha Gill and DJ Chetas were also seen checking out of the Jaipur airport. However, its not yet confirmed if the two were headed to Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

DJ Chetas and Aastha Gill at Jaipur airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Vicky and Katrina's three-day wedding festivities began on Tuesday with a mehendi ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a resort in Rajasthan. Nearly 20 kg of organic mehendi powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones were also sent for the couple’s wedding. Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.

On Tuesday, the luxurious property-- guarded by private security personnel and bouncers-- was lit up in bright lights for the wedding celebrations as the guests arrived for the couple's big day.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel. While the gates of the hotel are being guarded by private security personnel, local policemen are also seen deployed in the area.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding have been closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

(With PTI inputs)