Meenakshi Seshadri shares glimpse of her new hairstyle, fans are reminded of this 1985 film

Yesteryear star Meenakshi Seshadri has shared her new look and fans are flooding her timeline with appreciation posts. She is seen sporting a short hairstyle in the new picture that she posted on Twitter. Meenakshi worked in many popular films in the 80s and settled down in the United States after she got married in 1995.

Meenakshi is seen sporting a new hairstyle in the picture and is wearing glasses as she looks into the camera. The actor simply captioned the picture as, "New look." One of her fans wrote, " Meenakshi, you still look so gorgeous, your role in HERO was absolutely brilliant." Another one commented, "Oh wow cool & elegant as always."

One of her fans also dug out her old picture in which she could be seen sporting a similarly small hairstyle. "Very beautiful and wonderful, you remind me of the movie Andhi Toofan and your short hair," the fan tweeted along with the pics. Andhi Toofan that also featured Mithun Chakraborty, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Shashi Kapoor, and Danny Denzongpa. Many fans of Menakshi also requested Twitter to verify her account and add a blue tick to her page.

Very beautiful and wonderful, you remind me of the movie Endi aandhi toofan and your short hair 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/sDhytLImqs — ahmad al-jwad (@jwad_hh) February 20, 2022

Last year, she talked about planning a comeback in films and told Times of India in an interview, "I am starting after a long gap--a sabbatical of 27 years. It will be interesting to see what kind of roles I’ll be offered and what I will accept. I think current filmmakers will want to know what I am like nowadays, what my artistic expression is, before anybody decides to write a script for me."

Jackie Shroff-starrer Hero is one of her most popular films. She also played lead roles opposite Rishi Kapoor in Damini (1993). She appeared alongside Sunny Deol in Ghatak (1996).

Meenakshi Seshadri also appeared in films such as Meri Jung (1985), Dilwala (1986), Swati (1986), Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987), Dacait (1987), Parivaar (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Awaargi (1990), Ghayal (1990), Jurm (1990), Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990).

