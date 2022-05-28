Meera Chopra: Sourcing clothes for Cannes festival was hard; everyone wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone

Actor Meera Chopra is proud that her work took her to the 75th edition of Cannes film festival instead of a brand. In fact, her outing at the festival has compelled her to wonder why it has become all about looking pretty and clicking pictures.

“Going to the festival was actually an overwhelming feeling because I didn’t just go with some liquor brand, or just to walk the red carpet for nothing. I know there were a lot of people who were doing that. But I went there to promote my film, Safed, by launching the poster,” Chopra tells us.

The actor accepts that being at the fest comes with immense exposure as the whole world is watching you. “But, now the whole exercise of getting dressed up, getting your pictures clicked, giving it out on your social media, has become cumbersome and tiresome. I don’t know what purpose it serves.”

For Chopra, it was more about connecting with people passionate about cinema, and business, as she notes, “That is what was more important for me than to just look pretty, walk the red carpet and get clicked”.

“The spotlight should always be on work more. But because of this madness, everything boils down to what kind of design and brand you are wearing? It is a very shallow way of thinking,” she points out.

Here, Chopra goes on to reveal how sourcing clothes for red carpet appearances at the fest became a tough task. She went for Christophe Guillarme, Malaand Kinnaryofficial, Sophie Couture and Nikhil Thampi for her outings.

“When I was sourcing clothes for my festival. I had a hard time because most of the Indian designers wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone, or want to close a bigger celebrity,” she laments, adding, “Fashion becomes a key element. You want to put your best foot forward, and don’t want to go wrong anywhere… There is a lot of pressure. I was anxious and I could not sleep for three or four nights when I was sourcing my clothes because I had this pressure on my head.”

However, she found her calm by focusing on her work, and isn’t even thinking how the international exposure will affect her career. “I really don’t know how the visibility of being at the Cannes can help you in your career. But to me, it doesn’t matter that much. It was about broadening your horizon, broadening your circle of networking and showcasing your talent,” she wraps up.