Milind Soman defends controversial nude photo: 'I feel this is Indian culture'
- Model-actor Milind Soman has spoken about a controversial nude picture he posted last year, in celebration of his birthday.
Model-actor Milind Soman, commenting on the outrage inspired by a nude photo he recently posted online, has said that the image was a 'wake up call' for a large section of the society, which does not understand how the internet works.
In an interview, Milind said that the photo was shot by his wife, Ankita Konwar, and if anything, is representative of Indian culture.
He told The Times of India, "Indian culture is so huge, diverse and inclusive. I have travelled a lot, spoken to people and lived with people from different regions in different states and you will never know what Indian culture is. The problem is that people think whatever my house, my family does is a good culture and what others do, that's American. So for them let me share that in America, it is illegal to be nude. And in most places in India, it is not. I feel this is Indian culture."
He added, "If Instagram had a problem with it, they would have voted. Insta also have their own laws and the regulations. For me, this is how society is, where everybody has an opinion but again the opinions should not affect anyone."
Calling the internet a reflection of the 'real world', Milind said that those who took offence to the picture probably haven't been exposed to 'what's already on the internet'.
On his birthday in November, Milind had shared the photo in question, which showed him sprinting across a beach, wearing nothing. He'd captioned the post, “Happy birthday to me 55 and running.”
Also read: Milind Soman on backlash for posting nude photo: 'Why wouldn't I put it? If you don't want to follow me, don't'
He's spoken about the backlash in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, and welcomed those that were offended to unfollow him. “If you know someone who has done naked photography before, he is quite likely to do it again. Why not? Because he doesn’t see anything wrong with it. I have done it commercially, for magazines, for newspapers, I have done it as a model, as an actor, I have done sex scenes. Why wouldn’t I put it on my Instagram page? If you don’t want to follow me, don’t follow me," he said.
