Mira Rajput says she got ‘super bummed’ about lost Christmas tree, shows ‘last-minute’ one decorated by Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput shared a video of their Christmas tree, decorated by their children, Misha and Zain. She revealed in an Instagram post that it was not the same tree they have been using for the last four years, which is lost.

“The one where the Christmas Tree got lost,” Mira wrote in an Instagram post. “Yes.. We lost the Christmas tree. I’ve used the same beautiful 6ft tall, deeply coniferous green tree for the last 4 years and added a couple of new ornaments each year. Every year it comes out from a box labelled ‘Christmas’ and goes back in promptly on the 26th of December (as much as I love seasonal decoration, I’m a creature of habit with OCD so I like things to be cleared out pronto),” she explained.

Mira arranged a Christmas bash for Misha and Zain, the highlight of which was to decorate the tree. “But as luck would have it we searched the ENTIRE house and could NOT find the box with the tree, the skirt and the stockings. Just the box of decorations,” she said, revealing that the kids had to paint diyas (earthen lamps) at the party instead. “I was super bummed despite acting cool in front of the kids,” she said.

With their usual Christmas tree nowhere to be found, Mira bought another. “This was a last-minute tree that I bought, and yea I don’t love it but the kids loved decorating it. They did it entirely this time and I didn’t meddle so the decorations aren’t evenly spaced but that doesn’t matter; they loved it. The star is also too big for this baby stand-in, but well it looks sweet and it was easy for Zain to decorate,” she wrote.

Mira hoped to find the box with her original Christmas tree and said that she has asked her neighbours and mother if she gave it to them to store. “My dad has a theory of black holes in the Rajput household where things magically disappear and are never found again. I guess the same is happening with me!” she wrote. She also wished everyone a merry Christmas.

Fans reacted to the post. “Mishki and Zizipie did a great job decorating the tree,” one wrote. “Lol relatable black holes story although I am not a Rajput! The Xmas trees are usually kept until Jan 6th :),” another commented. “That’s ok, it’s not about having a perfect tree, more about kids enjoying,” a third said.

