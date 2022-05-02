Mira Rajput shares pic of her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment as she skydives in Dubai, surprised Ishaan Khatter reacts

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is currently holidaying in Dubai with her girl gang. She has been sharing pictures and videos from her Dubai diaries on her Instagram handle. On Monday, she shared a series of photos of herself doing Skydiving. Also Read: Inside Mira Rajput's all-girls Dubai trip with a dip in world’s highest infinity pool, lunch at Burj Al Arab. See pics

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, “Zindagi na milegi dobara! Ticked this one off my bucket list! Yesssssss.” In the first picture, a scared Mira is seen with her mouth and hands wide open. In another one, she and her skydiving instructor were seen striking a pose for a picture.

Mira Rajput's brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter commented, “No way.” One fan said, “For a moment I thought it was Shahid with you but then realised in real life we humans have more confident on official sky divers." While one said, “Cool. This is on my bucket list as well," another one said a famous line from Tiger Shroff's film Heropanti 2. He said, “Choti bacchi ho kya (Are you a kid)?”

Shahid and Mira married in Gurgaon in a private ceremony on July 7, 2015. They later hosted a reception in Mumbai for his colleagues from Bollywood, friends and family. In an old interview with Times of India, Shahid talked about his first meeting with Mira, He said, “I’m still falling in love with her....a bit more every day. The first time we met, we spoke for seven hours. We were at a friends’ farmhouse in Delhi. We went for a walk outside and the sun was setting behind her. I realised her eyes were not dark. They had a hazel tinge. That moment, I felt shayad main iss ladki se shaadi kar sakta hoon (may be I can marry this girl). But I also told myself, “What are you thinking? Bees saal ki hai besharam (she’s just 20 years old)!.”

Shahid and Mira have two kids together- Zain Kapoor and Misha Kapoor. Mira had once revealed during an Ask Me Anything session that she was just 16 when she first saw Shahid. The actor was attending a house party of their family's common friends. A few years later, in 2014, the families reconnected and set Shahid and Mira up for a meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON