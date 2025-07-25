Mohit Suri thanks Sandeep Reddy Vanga for ‘being 1st one to openly support Saiyaara’: It meant the world coming from…

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri, who is basking in the success of his latest film, has thanked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for "being the first one to openly support" the movie. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohit responded to Sandeep's tweet talking about the film earlier this month. Mohit Suri penned a note for Sandeep Reddy Vanga for supporting Saiyaara.

Mohit Suri pens gratitude note for Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In his tweet, Mohit called himself a fan of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, adding that he "deeply admires" his craft. "Sandeep, @imvangasandeep thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire," wrote Mohit.

"I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do to move people, to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always a fan!" concluded Mohit.

What Sandeep said about Saiyaara

Earlier this month, Sandeep shared a tweet saying that he was waiting to watch the film on the day of its release. “Witnessing a Hindi heartland love story completely emphasising on romance and drama. Waiting to watch it on the first day. Wishing the debutants all the very best. It's purely Mohith Suri's magic @mohit11481,” he had tweeted.

About Saiyaara

The romantic drama marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the official logline of the film reads: Passionate lovers navigate a rollercoaster romance, facing euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond.

Saiyaara tells the story of Krish (Ahaan) and Vaani (Aneet), a singer and a lyricist who fall in love. Their journey is filled with emotional turmoil, which has left audiences smiling and crying at the same time.

The film has so far earned over ₹170 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The film also stars actors Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola and Shaad Randhawa in prominent roles.