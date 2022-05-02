'Monday motivation on the go': Shilpa Shetty works out in bus on way to catch a flight, fans call her 'inspirational'

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video from her workout on the go. The actor is seen in a a denim blazer and denim pants, working out in an empty bus on her way to her flight at an airport. She called it “Monday motivation” in caption. The actor was travelling after walking the ramp at a fashion week. Also read: Tahira Kashyap tells Shilpa Shetty about her sex life with Ayushmann Khurrana: 'Even a quickie costs a lot of calories'

Sharing the candid video from her workout on a bus, she wrote on Instagram, "Monday motivation on the go… only because the bus was empty. Squeezed in some pull-ups, push-ups, and lunges on my way back home: 2 MISSIONs ACCOMPLISHED!!FIT INDIA and SWACHCH BHARAT ABHIYAN!

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SwacchBharat #MissionAccomplished #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia #fitness #reelitfeelit #reelsvideo #reelkarofeelkaro #workoutreels #SwachhBharatAbhiyan."

Actor Amit Sadh commented on the video, “Let’s do a few off these when we meet next.” A fan wrote, “Ma'am khatarnak (dangerous). You are truly an inspiration.” Another reacted, “Gajab (amazing).”

Shilpa Shetty regularly shares pictures and videos from her yoga sessions along with motivational messages on social media. A few weeks ago, Shilpa shared how consistency in workouts are the key to fitness. She wrote along with a picture of herself, “Repetition is the mother of mastery! If doubled with consistency, it will make a killer combo. That’s all you need, to achieve any goal be it in your personal or professional life… be it habits with kids or reps in the gym. Repetition with consistency! Try it and you will hit a home run in 21 days! Mantras are not just for the gym, but for one to live by. Work it, Work at it, and See it work.”

Shilpa was recently a judge on India's Got Talent before it came to an end. She will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series, Indian Police Force. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

