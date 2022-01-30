Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar make first public appearance after Goa wedding, pose at Mumbai airport. Watch

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband, Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, made their first public appearance after the wedding on Sunday. The newlywed couple returned to Mumbai and posed for the paparazzi at the airport. The duo was seen smiling and laughing as they got clicked.

In the pictures, Mouni Roy draped a red Banarasi silk saree with a matching blouse, earrings and kept her hair loose. She also wore red bindi and sindoor on her forehead. Suraj sported white silk ethnic wear with matching sandals and dark sunglasses.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar pose at the airport.

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj on January 27 in Goa. The two exchanged wedding vows as per Bengali and Malayali rituals. Several of her close friends and colleagues from the industry attended the wedding ceremonies. Among those who attended the celebrations were Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia and Aamna Sharif.

Sharing pictures on Instagram from her Malayali wedding ceremony, Mouni had written, "I found him at last...Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22. Love, Suraj and Mouni."

For their Sangeet night, Mouni wore a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery. Suraj opted for a royal blue sherwani, as seen in their cake-cutting and dance videos on social media platforms.

Mouni also shared several posts on Instagram from her sangeet night. In one of her posts, she gave a glimpse of her attire and wrote, "Sun, moon & the stars... Sangeet. #favsoirée."

After Mouni and Suraj tied the knot, several actors including Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt congratulated them on Instagram. Sharing their wedding picture on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote, "Congratulations Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness! Live in love.”

Alia shared their photo from the mandap and wrote, "Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happy! Wishing you both all the love in the world!" Madhuri shared a picture collage of the duo and wrote, “What love and happiness look like. Many congratulations."

Meanwhile, Mouni will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

