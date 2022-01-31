Mouni Roy gets kiss from Suraj Nambiar before griha pravesh, changes into a dress for afterparty. Watch

Actor Mouni Roy, who tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday, returned to Mumbai on Sunday. Videos of her entering her marital home and performing a griha pravesh ceremony were shared online by fan clubs.

Suraj gave Mouni, who wore a red and gold saree, a kiss before they entered the house. She pushed the kalash (copper vessel) filled with rice grains with her foot and dipped her feet in water with vermilion before going inside.

Later, Mouni and Suraj partied with their friends at their home. She changed into a short red dress for this. Videos of her showering love on ‘best friend’ Arjun Bijlani and dancing to Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai were shared. She also cuddled a dog in one of the clips.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot at the Hilton Goa Resort on Thursday in the presence of their close friends and family members. They got married in a Malayali ceremony in the morning followed by a Bengali wedding in the evening, to honour each other’s traditions. Many celebrities, including Arjun, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Aashka Goradia, attended the festivities.

Suraj shared pictures of his wedding on Instagram and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.” Mouni commented ‘I love you’ on his post.

The wedding was followed by a sangeet, where the couple danced to Rowdy Baby together. Mouni and Suraj also hosted a pool party.

Mandira, who is Mouni’s best friend and was one of her bridesmaids, shared a video of herself dancing happily while being showered by flower petals. “The mood of the wedding was this. I danced for the first time in a long while... blessed and grateful to have been a part of this beautiful wedding celebration. Thank you Mon and Suraj. Love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

