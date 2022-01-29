Mouni Roy kisses Suraj Nambiar as they cut giant cake, dances to Rowdy Baby with him at post-wedding sangeet. Watch

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar brought the house down with their performance at their wedding reception. A video of them grooving to the Tamil song Rowdy Baby was shared online by fan clubs. Mouni was also seen dancing solo to Kailash Kher’s Teri Deewani.

Arjun Bijlani, who was a part of Team Bride, shared a video of the newlyweds sharing a kiss before cutting their wedding cake. He asked everyone to ululate, as is customary at a Bengali wedding, and everyone around them complied and cheered.

Other videos showed Mouni joining Arjun and others as they danced to Desi Girl. LShe and Suraj cheered from the audience as Arjun performed with a few others to a medley of songs, including Malhari, Maahi Ve and London Thumakda.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in dual ceremonies - Malayali and Bengali - to honour each other’s traditions. They got married on Thursday at the Hilton Goa Resort. The wedding festivities were attended by a host of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Arjun, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia and others.

Sharing pictures of their wedding, Mouni wrote on Instagram, “I found him at last… Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22. Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

Also read: Mouni Roy introduces Suraj Nambiar to fans ahead of Goa wedding, Mandira Bedi says 'and so it all begins'

Ekta Kapoor, who has produced many of Mouni’s television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin, shared a congratulatory post for her. “Yesterday my darling @imouniroy found her partner for life! Only blessing and love for you! You are going to always be special! You have a heart of gold and may you shine through life and all its new beginnings! It’s also special that your most special day and my most special day is the same! (my son’s b’day and your wedding day)! @imouniroy all I can say is you found your ‘man’,” she wrote.

