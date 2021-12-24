My demeanour helped me to stay off those run-of-the-mill roles: Gaurav Chopra

Actor Gaurav Chopra feels that in such testing times of pandemic, to find some solace, one needs to look deep within oneself.

“We all have to go through our share of ups and downs. There is no denying that but ultimately it’s all about how we strengthen our core. Over the years, I have learnt the art of looking forward in life and to move on . At the end of the day, we are only accountable to ourselves and our loved ones,” says the Black Diamond and Uttaran actor.

He was in Lucknow to receive an award bestowed on him by UPAA.

Known for his unconventional looks, when Chopra began his career, he remembers how his choice of work was completely from a different league.

“My long hair and over six feet height always made me stand out amid the crowd. So, my demeanour was such that only selected roles reached me. And, that is quite apparent with a variety of divergent characters I have played till date. Thankfully, it helped me stay away from those run of the mill roles.”

Recalling his initial days, Chopra further says, “I vividly remember when I went to visit makers, I used to carry a visiting card and always went by a rule book. I met only those producers or directors with whom I had an appointment with. Today, such conduct is looked for and I did it years back.”

Chopra feels that today youngsters need to understand that dreams cannot essentially be only about their career and work.

“For me dreams are dreams, far away from the reality. They can be unrealistic and undeserving, you just cannot chase them leaving behind your roots, family and well being. That’s what is happening today! Staying connected to my roots and people is what has made me what I am.”

For Chopra 2022 will be an interesting year work wise too. “My along awaited film with Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey is slated for next year along with a web series with Rana Daggubati followed by Gadar-2. Though due to pandemic, things are still very much unpredictable, hopefully from now onwards situation will become better for us all,” he adds.